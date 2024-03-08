Emirates to serve iftar boxes for fasting passengers during Ramzan

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines will be serving thousands of meal boxes for fasting passengers both onboard and at boarding gates of the Dubai International Airport (DXB) during the holy month of Ramzan.

Starting March 11, select flights in the UAE will offer Ramzan meal boxes featuring light bites, sandwiches, and sweets, reflecting the rich Emirati heritage of the Al Sadu weavers.

First and Business Class lounges offer Arabic mezze, lentil soup, mixed grill, chicken kabsa, desserts, and traditional Arabic sweets and pastries, including tahina, baklawa, and ice cream flavors.

Emirates lounges feature dedicated prayer rooms and ablution facilities for a serene worship environment.

Captain announcements of Iftar time

Emirates uses a unique tool to calculate imsak and iftar timings for fasting Muslim passengers based on sunrise and sunset times, using aircraft’s longitude, latitude, and altitude.

The captain will officially inform passengers of the iftar time when the sun sets.

Supporting Emirates customers on Umrah

Ramzan boxes will also be served on flights catering to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Madinah.

Passengers are also entitled to check in one bottle of Islamic holy water ‘ZAMZAM’ containing up to 5 litres per person at DXB and various airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ramzan content

Emirates ice will offer religious content during Holy Month, including Arabic and Urdu Ramzan Mah e Rehmat, Niyamat-E-Ramzan, Mahe Ramzan, and Ramzan Mehfil-E-Zikr. Popular series and dramas, as well as AB Talks, Darb el Zalag, and Turkish dubbed series, will also be available on ice.