Jobs in UAE: Emirates is hiring; know salary, eligibility & more

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you.
Dubai-based Emirates Group on Tuesday announced a major recruitment drive to hire 180 roles, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT professionals and customer service agents from around the world.
The hiring announcement follows the airline’s successful year of record financial results, planned growth and network expansion and the upcoming delivery of the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777-X from 2024.
Emirates Group is one of the most popular local groups among job seekers, offering highly competitive salaries and other attractive benefits.
Jobs available at Emirates
Emirates organizes an extensive recruitment campaign, with open days and invitation-only events planned throughout the year on six continents.
This campaign aims to attract talented people from various sectors to join their growing workforce.
The recruitment process ensures that candidates can complete it in one day.
Successful applicants can expect to be contacted within 48 hours of being reviewed, which will increase their interest in working for the prestigious airline.
For pilots, Emirates will host a series of open days in the UK and Ireland in August, targeting Dublin, Manchester, London Gatwick and London Stansted.
Here are the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of cabin crew, pilots and customer service
Cabin crew
- Fluent in written and spoken English
- At least 160 centimeter (cm) tall and able to reach 212 cm high
- Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements
- One year hospitality/customer service experience
- A minimum of high school education
- No visible tattoos while in uniform
- Dirhams 4,430 (Rs 99,119) basic monthly salary
- Dirhams 63.75 (Rs 1,426) per hour flying pay
- 80-100 flying hours a month
- Dirhams 10,170 (Rs 2,27,549) average total salary
- Accommodation/transport to and from airport
Apply here for cabin crew jobs.
Pilot
- Direct Entry Captains A380
- 3,000-plus hours of recent command on Airbus FBW Wide Body from A330/A340/A350/380
- Flown at least 150 hours in command in last 12 months
- A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class one medical
- Fluency in English
- Dirhams 43,650 (Rs 9,76,648) salary
- Dirhams 42,750 (Rs 9,56,503) children’s primary education allowance
- Dirhams 65,250 (Rs 14,59,926) children’s secondary education allowance
- 42-day calendar annual leave
- Confirmed annual leave ticket for pilot, dependents
Apply here for pilot jobs.2
Customer service
- Fluency in spoken and written English
- Fluency in any other language is a plus
- A levels/high school certificate
- Willing to work in a shift environment
- Skills to operate Microsoft Word/Excel/E-mail etc.
- Willing to wear uniform (Front line roles)
- Attractive tax-free salary
Apply here for customer service jobs.
In addition to aviation-related roles, Emirates Group is actively recruiting over 400 IT professionals for various positions.
IT skills required by the team include
- Software engineering
- DevOps
- Mixed cloud
- Efficient delivery
- Technical product management
- Digital workplace
- Cyber security
- IT Architecture
- Creativity
- Service management
Apply here for IT jobs.
Emirates Group is recruiting for a number of other roles across the organization including dnata, Emirates SkyCargo and Airport Services.