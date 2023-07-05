Jobs in UAE: Emirates is hiring; know salary, eligibility & more

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you.

Dubai-based Emirates Group on Tuesday announced a major recruitment drive to hire 180 roles, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT professionals and customer service agents from around the world.

The hiring announcement follows the airline’s successful year of record financial results, planned growth and network expansion and the upcoming delivery of the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777-X from 2024.

Emirates Group is one of the most popular local groups among job seekers, offering highly competitive salaries and other attractive benefits.

We are laying the groundwork to recruit the best talent globally, across 180 unique roles that will take Emirates to the next level. 🛫 https://t.co/GHt5OxzQdQ pic.twitter.com/wTbCSVm2mO — Emirates (@emirates) July 4, 2023

Jobs available at Emirates

Emirates organizes an extensive recruitment campaign, with open days and invitation-only events planned throughout the year on six continents.

This campaign aims to attract talented people from various sectors to join their growing workforce.

The recruitment process ensures that candidates can complete it in one day.

Successful applicants can expect to be contacted within 48 hours of being reviewed, which will increase their interest in working for the prestigious airline.

For pilots, Emirates will host a series of open days in the UK and Ireland in August, targeting Dublin, Manchester, London Gatwick and London Stansted.

Here are the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of cabin crew, pilots and customer service

Cabin crew

Fluent in written and spoken English

At least 160 centimeter (cm) tall and able to reach 212 cm high

Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

One year hospitality/customer service experience

A minimum of high school education

No visible tattoos while in uniform

Dirhams 4,430 (Rs 99,119) basic monthly salary

Dirhams 63.75 (Rs 1,426) per hour flying pay

80-100 flying hours a month

Dirhams 10,170 (Rs 2,27,549) average total salary

Accommodation/transport to and from airport

Apply here for cabin crew jobs.

Pilot

Direct Entry Captains A380

3,000-plus hours of recent command on Airbus FBW Wide Body from A330/A340/A350/380

Flown at least 150 hours in command in last 12 months

A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class one medical

Fluency in English

Dirhams 43,650 (Rs 9,76,648) salary

Dirhams 42,750 (Rs 9,56,503) children’s primary education allowance

Dirhams 65,250 (Rs 14,59,926) children’s secondary education allowance

42-day calendar annual leave

Confirmed annual leave ticket for pilot, dependents

Apply here for pilot jobs.2

Customer service

Fluency in spoken and written English

Fluency in any other language is a plus

A levels/high school certificate

Willing to work in a shift environment

Skills to operate Microsoft Word/Excel/E-mail etc.

Willing to wear uniform (Front line roles)

Attractive tax-free salary

Apply here for customer service jobs.

In addition to aviation-related roles, Emirates Group is actively recruiting over 400 IT professionals for various positions.

IT skills required by the team include

Software engineering

DevOps

Mixed cloud

Efficient delivery

Technical product management

Digital workplace

Cyber ​​security

IT Architecture

Creativity

Service management

Apply here for IT jobs.

Emirates Group is recruiting for a number of other roles across the organization including dnata, Emirates SkyCargo and Airport Services.