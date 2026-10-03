Jogulamba Gadwal man kills wife over suspected affair

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his wife in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Saturday, October 3, on suspicion that she was having an affair with someone.

The victim was identified as Jammulamma, who was married to Gopi. The incident occurred in Obulonipalli village in Dharur mandal at around 10:30 am.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dharur police said, “Gopi and Jammulamma had been quarrelling for the past four to five years after the husband suspected that she was having an affair. Gopi used to get drunk and start an argument daily. Today, he hit his wife with a pestle, and she died on the spot.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, police found that Jammulamma did not have an affair. A case of murder was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and efforts are underway to nab the accused.