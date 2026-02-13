John Abraham’s rise: Rs 6 lunch to big investments

Hyderabad: John Abraham is one of Bollywood’s most popular action stars. Known for his fit body, intense screen presence, and stylish roles, he has built a loyal fan base over the years. From being called one of India’s most desirable men to becoming a dependable action hero, John has enjoyed strong stardom in Hindi cinema.

His blockbuster films include Dhoom, Race 2, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, and the massive hit Pathaan in 2023. According to Box Office India, Pathaan earned over Rs. 600 crore in India and crossed Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide. Even earlier, his debut film Jism in 2003 was a hit and turned him into a national sensation.

But like many successful stars, John’s story is not only about movies. It is also about smart investments and financial discipline.

From a corporate job to the cinema

Before entering films, John studied at Bombay Scottish School, graduated from Jai Hind College, and completed his MBA from NMIMS. In 1999, he worked as a media planner with a salary of about Rs. 6,500 per month. He once shared that his lunch cost Rs. 6, he travelled by train, had no mobile phone, and saved most of his income. He invested early in equity mutual funds.

That habit of saving and investing stayed with him even after fame arrived.

In 2015, John became the principal promoter of NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. The club has reached the playoffs and won the Durand Cup in 2024 and 2025. He has also committed to building a 15-acre football academy in Shillong to support young talent.

He also owns Goa Aces JA Racing in the Indian Racing Festival. His team won the championship in 2024, showing that his interest in bikes and racing is serious and structured.

Smart business investments

John has invested in several growing brands:

Guardian Healthcare, master franchise partner of GNC India, valued around Rs. 250 crore at the time of reporting.

Epigamia is valued at around Rs. 1,250 crore as of 2023.

NOTO, which raised Rs. 15 crore and later Rs. 21 crore in 2025.

Subko Coffee is valued at around Rs. 287 crore after its 2024 funding round.

He also runs JA Entertainment, which produced successful films like Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe.

From a Rs. 6 lunch to owning sports teams and investing in major brands, John Abraham’s journey shows discipline and long-term thinking. He did not depend only on acting fees. He built wealth slowly, carefully, and smartly.