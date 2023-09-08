John Cena in Hyderabad: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium to host WWE match today

Hyderabad: Excitement soars among Indian WWE enthusiasts as the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium is all set to host a wrestling match at 7:30 pm on Friday, September 8.

The wrestling spectacle returns after six years, featuring a star-studded cast including Seth Rollins and John Cena entering the ring against Giovani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

This will be 16-time world champion, John Cena’s inaugural visit to Hyderabad.

While Indus Sher, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will fight for the WWE Tag Team Title, Rhea will face Natalya in a rematch for the Women’s WWE World Title.

Along with them, Drew McEltry, Shanky, Ring General Gunther and Gionee Vinci will also enter the ring.

WWE fans can book their tickets for the event on Book My Show. The seating capacity of Gachibowli Indoor Stadium is nearly four thousand.

Additionally, citizens can also watch the match live on Sony Sports channels.