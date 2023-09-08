John Cena in Hyderabad: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium to host WWE match today

Seth Rollins and John Cena will be entering the ring against Giovani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser at 7:30 pm on Friday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: WWE match in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium today
WWE match in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium today

Hyderabad: Excitement soars among Indian WWE enthusiasts as the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium is all set to host a wrestling match at 7:30 pm on Friday, September 8.

The wrestling spectacle returns after six years, featuring a star-studded cast including Seth Rollins and John Cena entering the ring against Giovani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

This will be 16-time world champion, John Cena’s inaugural visit to Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall in next few hours

While Indus Sher, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will fight for the WWE Tag Team Title, Rhea will face Natalya in a rematch for the Women’s WWE World Title.

Along with them, Drew McEltry, Shanky, Ring General Gunther and Gionee Vinci will also enter the ring.

WWE fans can book their tickets for the event on Book My Show. The seating capacity of Gachibowli Indoor Stadium is nearly four thousand.

Additionally, citizens can also watch the match live on Sony Sports channels.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button