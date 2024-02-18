John Cena’s rendition of SRK’s song breaks the internet

Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events, John Cena, the WWE superstar, recently delighted his fans by performing a charming version of Shah Rukh Khan’s famous song “Bholi Si Surat” from the Bollywood hit Dil To Pagal Hai.

The Viral Video

The video was posted on X by an SRK fan page. In the clip, John Cena – who is famous for his wrestling skills – can be seen singing the classic song surprisingly well. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section with heart emojis, celebrating this unexpected viral video.

Everyone's favourite WWE Superstar #JohnCena singing Shah Rukh Khan's greatest hit song Bholi Si Surat. ❤️@iamsrk @JohnCena#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/W98uC21qcS — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) February 17, 2024

The internet has been buzzing with excitement after a video that was posted on social media went viral.

Check out some of the reactions:

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King of Bollywood,” is a global superstar. His charisma knows no bounds: people all over the world love him, not just in India. It was surprising to see John Cena singing one of his songs because Cena is famous for being a wrestler – it shows how different worlds can come together!

Cena’s Love for Bollywood

John Cena’s love for Bollywood is no secret. He has shown his appreciation for Indian films before on social media, and now he has gone one step further: By unexpectedly performing “Bholi Si Surat,” Cena once again proved how much he enjoys Hindi cinema.

While Cena’s gym performance surprised everyone, people are now eagerly anticipating his next move. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a hint about an upcoming project during an event in Dubai.