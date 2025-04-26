Joining letters issued to new recruits at Rozgar Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union minister of state and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar gave away joining letters to new recruits at the 15th ‘Rozgar Mela’ held at the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 26.

According to him, around 700 candidates from Hyderabad and Secunderabad alone received appointment letters. “I am happy to hand over the joining letters to 100 achievers today,” he congratulated the candidates.

“The Rozgar Mela, which began in 2022, has successfully created 9,25,000 jobs so far. Today, more than 51,000 jobs are being filled across the country. Filling so many jobs within a stipulated timeframe without room for corruption or error is no small feat,” he claimed.

Taking a job at the previous BRS government, Bandi Sanjay said the pink party’s tenure was marred by paper leaks and delays, bringing injustice to unemployed youth of Telangana. He did not spare the Congress government too. “Even the current state government is plagued by corruption and irregularities. But remember, the central government is filling jobs transparently and systematically, with no room for malpractice,” Bandi claimed.