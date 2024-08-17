Jordan condemns attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in West Bank

Amman: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank, the most recent of which occurred two days ago in a village east of Qalqilya.

The attack resulted in the death of a young man and injuries to dozens, causing material damage to Palestinian property.

Sufian Qudah, the Ministry’s Spokesperson, on Friday, held Israel responsible for the recurrence of attacks by settlers, Xinhua news agency reported.

He emphasised that Israel bears full responsibility for these violations and the resulting assaults, which stem from its ongoing unilateral aggressive policies targeting Palestinians, their lands, and their homes through the construction and expansion of settlements, as well as the displacement of Palestinians.

Qudah reaffirmed the country’s absolute rejection of the attacks against the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to stop Israel’s ongoing violations of international law and international humanitarian law, enforce Israel’s compliance, provide necessary protection for the Palestinian people, and uphold their right to freedom and a sovereign state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In a repeat of his appeal to the international community to accept responsibility and adopt a united front against Israel’s persistent transgressions of international law, Qudah called on the international community to enact punitive measures to put an end to the terrorism of racist settlers.

He also called for protection for the Palestinian people, meeting their rights to a sovereign state on June 4, 1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as its capital.