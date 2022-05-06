Jordan warns Israel against storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, provoking Muslims

Amman: The Jordanian Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, Muhammad Al-Khalayleh, warned against the continual threat of disrupting the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque by Jewish extremists or allowing them to do so by the authorities.

Muhammad Al-Khalayleh considered this a provocation to the feelings of Muslims all over the world.

Al-Khalayleh in a statement on Wednesday said that the occupation authority should stop such behavior, which only incites, hurts the feelings of Muslims, and provokes them. It drags the region into wars and conflicts with ominous consequences.

He recalled that the Al Aqsa Mosque is a pure right of Muslims from the lowest of its land to the highest of its heavens, which they share with none.

Dozens of Israeli settlers on Thursday stormed the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli forces, who attacked the worshipers inside the mosque.

The incursions came in response to a call by the Israeli settlers to commemorate the 74th Independence Day, which coincides with Palestinian Nakba Day.