Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque, assault worshipers

Jerusalem: Dozens of Israeli settlers on Thursday stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli forces, who attacked the worshipers inside the mosque, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.
Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinian worshipers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and beat some of them and tried to arrest a number of them.
The incursions came in response to a call by the Israeli settlers to commemorate the 74th Independence Day, which coincides with the Palestinian Nakba Day.
On May 5 of each year, the occupying power celebrates the anniversary of its declaration as a state in 1948, following the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians from their land at the hands of armed Jewish gangs.
Before allowing settlers to storm the Mosque, dozens of Israeli police were deployed in the Mughrabi Gate and Bab al-Silsila areas, in the western wall of the Mosque.
Once inside, the settlers performed prayers and and raised the Israeli flag at the Qattanin Gate, as they marked Israel’s Memorial Day, Wafaa News Agency reported.
The Red Crescent in Jerusalem took to Twitter and wrote, “Our crews provided first aid to two injuries (beaten attack) from Al-Aqsa Mosque, before they were transferred to Al-Makassed Hospital for treatment.”
On Tuesday, May 3, the second day of Eid-al-Fitr, the Israeli forces prevented the evening call to prayer (Adhan) in Al-Aqsa Mosque by cutting off the external loudspeakers.
Tension prevailed during the month of Ramzan inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, due to the attacks of the Israeli forces, which amounted to the destruction of the Al-Qibli Mosque and the arrest of dozens of worshipers from inside.