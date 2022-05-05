Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque, assault worshipers

Jerusalem: Dozens of Israeli settlers on Thursday stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli forces, who attacked the worshipers inside the mosque, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinian worshipers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and beat some of them and tried to arrest a number of them.

The incursions came in response to a call by the Israeli settlers to commemorate the 74th Independence Day, which coincides with the Palestinian Nakba Day.

عاجل| مصادر محلية: "شرطة الاحتلال تعتدي على المرابطين في الأقصى لتأمين اقتحامات المستوطنين". pic.twitter.com/I3sGBuBDSG — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 5, 2022

599 مستوطناً اقتحموا #المسجد_الأقصى صباح اليوم بحماية من شرطة الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/T4Dl5uXgGs — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 5, 2022

On May 5 of each year, the occupying power celebrates the anniversary of its declaration as a state in 1948, following the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians from their land at the hands of armed Jewish gangs.

مصادر محلية: "مستوطنون يغنون نشيد دولة الاحتلال في #المسجد_الأقصى المبارك". pic.twitter.com/l8fdeiW05S — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 5, 2022

Before allowing settlers to storm the Mosque, dozens of Israeli police were deployed in the Mughrabi Gate and Bab al-Silsila areas, in the western wall of the Mosque.

جنود الاحتلال ينتشرون بكثافة على أبواب المسجد الأقصى تزامناً مع اقتحامه من قبل المستوطنين. pic.twitter.com/idOkW4r6ti — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 5, 2022

هتافات المصلين في وجه قوات الاحتلال التي اقتحمت الأقصى لتأمين اقتحامات الجماعات الاستيطانية.



تصوير: مروة ماجد pic.twitter.com/SlcbE4hpNa — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 5, 2022

Once inside, the settlers performed prayers and and raised the Israeli flag at the Qattanin Gate, as they marked Israel’s Memorial Day, Wafaa News Agency reported.

The Red Crescent in Jerusalem took to Twitter and wrote, “Our crews provided first aid to two injuries (beaten attack) from Al-Aqsa Mosque, before they were transferred to Al-Makassed Hospital for treatment.”

الهلال الأحمر في القدس: "طواقمنا قدمت الإسعاف الأولي لإصابتين (اعتداء بالضرب) من المسجد الأقصى، قبل أن تنقلا إلى مستشفى المقاصد لتلقي العلاج. — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 5, 2022

The moment the occupation began attacking the Almoravids in Al-Qibli Mosque inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.#المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/ujokgfxAvc — الخُولبني (@ALKhulbni) May 5, 2022

قوات الاحتلال تتمركز على أحد أبواب المصلى القبلي وسط حصارها المصلين داخله pic.twitter.com/vhkRi9rW8m — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 5, 2022

شاهدوا: البلطجية الفلسطينيون كسروا الجدران والحيطان وحضروا مسبقا كميات كبيرة من الحجارة داخل المصلى القبلي مما يشكل انتهاكا لحرمته.



ولمن يقول إن الشرطة كسرت هنا الزجاج, أقول وشاهدوا بأم عيونكم: الباب الزجاجي لم يتعرض لأي أذى. #الأقصى #القدس pic.twitter.com/VoeDJdOqLa — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) May 5, 2022

On Tuesday, May 3, the second day of Eid-al-Fitr, the Israeli forces prevented the evening call to prayer (Adhan) in Al-Aqsa Mosque by cutting off the external loudspeakers.

Tension prevailed during the month of Ramzan inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, due to the attacks of the Israeli forces, which amounted to the destruction of the Al-Qibli Mosque and the arrest of dozens of worshipers from inside.