Jordanian king warns of Gaza conflict expansion during Ramzan

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan has warned that a continued war in Gaza during the holy month of Ramzan could risk expanding the conflict.

King Abdullah made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting in Amman with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which he called for maximum efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and to protect innocent civilians, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The king noted that Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian, relief, and medical assistance to the people in Gaza, the statement added.

The king reiterated Jordan’s rejection of any attempts to separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, while urging the continuation of Arab coordination to find a just solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.

Abbas, for his part, voiced appreciation for Jordan’s steadfast position on the Hamas-Israel conflict, stressing the need to continue close coordination and consultation between the two sides to serve the Palestinian cause and protect holy sites in the city.