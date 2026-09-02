Jordanian toddler arrives in Dubai for funded SMA treatment

Jordanian toddler Katia Abu Al-Saud has arrived in Dubai to begin her treatment journey for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the Dubai Media Office (DMO) announced on Tuesday, September 1.

Katia, whose treatment is being covered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has undergone initial assessments and examinations at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, affiliated with Dubai Health.

الطفلة الأردنية كاتيا أبو السعود، المصابة بمرض ضمور العضلات الشوكي، والتي تكفّل محمد بن راشد بعلاجها، تصل إلى دبي وتبدأ رحلتها العلاجية بإجراء التقييمات والفحوصات الأولية في مستشفى الجليلة للأطفال التابع لـ "دبي الصحية". pic.twitter.com/81cky012Zc — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 1, 2026

The update comes days after the DMO announced that Sheikh Mohammed would cover the toddler’s treatment following an online appeal by her family.

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Katia, who is one year and four months old, was diagnosed with SMA after her parents noticed developmental difficulties when she was around six months old, according to media reports.

Her family had sought help online to fund her treatment, saying the therapy could cost up to USD 2.4 million and was not available in Jordan.

SMA is a rare genetic disorder that affects motor nerve cells, leading to progressive muscle weakness and difficulties with movement.