Joseph Aoun elected as Lebanon President after two yrs of political deadlock

Lebanon’s parliament on Thursday, January 9, elected Joseph Aoun as the 14th president, follwing a two-year political deadlock.

Aoun, who previously served as army chief, received 99 during a second round of voting in the 128-seat assembly.

In the first round of voting, Aoun garnered 71 of 128 votes, falling short of the two-thirds majority required, Anadolu Agency reported.

Félicitations au 🇱🇧 pour l'élection de Joseph Aoun à la présidence de la République



Félicitations au 🇱🇧 pour l'élection de Joseph Aoun à la présidence de la République

La 🇫🇷 restera aux côtés du 🇱🇧 dans la prochaine étape: la désignation d'un PM & d'un gouvernement réformateurs pour engager le pays sur la voie de la stabilité politique, économique & sécuritaire

The presidency had been vacant since Michel Aoun’s term ended on October 31, 2022.

Aoun’s victory is seen as favorable by Western and regional powers, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, and European countries.

His election comes at a critical time for Lebanon, which faces significant economic challenges, including a financial crisis that began in 2019 and worsened due to a recent conflict with Israel.

Lebanon has incurred massive losses, estimated at nearly 8.5 billion dollars, as per the World Bank.

More about Joseph Aoun

Joseph Aoun, born on January 10, 1964, has a distinguished military career, holding two bachelor’s degrees and speaks English and French.

After volunteering for the army in 1983, Aoun advanced through the ranks and was appointed army commander in March 2017.

He has earned more than 15 military medals during his service, including three war medals and one for fighting terrorism.

His appointment marks the fifth time a former army leader has become Lebanon’s president.