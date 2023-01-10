Joshimath residents seek proper compensation before damaged houses’ demolition

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 10th January 2023 11:08 pm IST
Joshimath: Crack appears at a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath town which is sinking. (PTI Photo)

Joshimath: The demolition work to raze structures damaged due to land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath saw a huge protest by locals, who were not ready to vacate their houses unless they are not paid ‘proper’ compensation for their losses.

A large number of police along with SDRF, NDRF personnel was deployed for smooth demolition on Tuesday, but the locals turned down the administration’s request to vacate buildings.

Two JCBs, a big crane and two tipper trucks, along with 60 labourers were brought in for demolition of two hotels — Malari Inn and Mount View — which have leaned towards each other. But, due to heavy protests, the demolition could not be started till late evening. However, water, electricity, telephone lines were removed from the area by the administration.

The affected residents are demanding ‘proper’ rehabilitation and compensation. They said that they will not vacate buildings until the government does not give them proper compensation and rehabilitation.

In support of the affected people, villagers also reached Joshimath and took out a procession.

