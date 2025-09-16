Journalist challenges order restraining reports on Adani Enterprises

"The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow (Wednesday)," a person familiar with the case said.

Published: 16th September 2025 9:46 pm IST
Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani
New Delhi: Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta has filed an appeal in a Delhi district court against a civil court’s order restraining him from publishing or circulating allegedly unverified and defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

Speaking to PTI, Thakurta said that an appeal had been filed against the September 6 order.

Earlier, a civil judge, while hearing a defamation suit filed by AEL, also directed the defendants to take down contentious material already published on various platforms, including websites, articles, and social media posts, within a stipulated period.

The defendants in the case are Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das, Ayush Joshi, Bob Brown Foundation, Dreamscape Network International Private Limited, Getup Limited, Domain Directors Private Limited trading as Instra and John Doe parties.

