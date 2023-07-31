Journalist faces ‘moral policing’ at Karnataka restaurant, 2 held

The accused came up and questioned the journalist on his religious identity and why what was he doing with a Hindu girl.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2023 8:30 pm IST

Dakshina Kannada: Two persons have been arrested in connection with a “moral policing” case with a journalist at a restaurant in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday, July 31.

The arrested persons are identified as 37-year-old Chetan, a resident of Kotekaru, and 43-year-old Naveen, a resident of Yeyyadi.

The incident had taken place in Kavoor police station limits.

Police said that private website reporter Abhijit had filed a police complaint in this regard.

As per the complaint, Abhijith had gone to a restaurant with a female friend on July 28.

The accused came up and questioned Abhijit on his religious identity and why what was he doing with a Hindu girl. They had assumed Abhijit to be a Muslim and attempted to assault him.

The reporter then later filed an FIR regarding the incident.

