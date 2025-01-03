Journalist found dead days after report exposing corruption

The journalist's family has reportedly said that the deceased journalist has been facing death threats exposing a scam in a road project in the state, through his ground-reports

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th January 2025 12:03 am IST
Bastar journalist found dead after reporting road scam; murder suspected
Bastar journalist found dead after reporting road scam; murder suspected

Well-known Chattisgarh-based journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was found dead on Friday, January 3, in a septic tank in Bijapur district, on the premises of a corruption-accused contractor who he had recently exposed.

The journalist’s family has reportedly said that the deceased journalist has been facing death threats after exposing a scam in a road project in the state, through his ground-reports.

Mukesh Chandrakar, 36, has been running a popular YouTube news channel ‘Bastar Junction’, and has been well-known for reporting the Maoist conflict, and corruption in the region, and has been a stringer for mainstream news channels including NDTV.

Mukesh was last seen on January 1, shortly after receiving a call from the local contractor’s cousin who said he wanted to meet Mukesh. The deceased journalist’s mobile phone had been switched off since 12:30 am on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported.

Suspicious over his brother not returning home, Yukesh, who is also a TV journalist, filed a missing person complaint. The police began an investigation after the complaint.

Also Read
UP police book lynching victim’s friend for cow slaughter, dismiss attack case

It was revealed that Mukesh’s phone signals were last located near the premises of the local contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur district, who Mukesh had exposed recently. The police reportedly found a septic tank that was freshly cemented and sealed. Mukesh Chandrakar’s body was found within, reportedly with multiple injuries on his back and neck.

Mukesh Chandrakar’s body was sent for a post-mortem, and the police are questioning several individuals concerning the suspected murder of the journalist. The Bastar police said that they would release more information as the investigation progresses.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th January 2025 12:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button