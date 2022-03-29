Journalist Rana Ayyub disallowed by authorities to board flight at Mumbai airport

Renowned Journalist Rana Ayyub on Tuesday was stopped at the Indian immigration and was disallowed to board a flight at the Mumbai airport.

She was about to board a flight to London to deliver a speech on the intimidation of journalists at the International Center for Journalists (ICJ).

“I was stopped today at the Indian immigration while I was about to board my flight to London to deliver my speech on the intimidation of journalists with @ICFJ. I was to travel to Italy right after to deliver the keynote address at the @journalismfest on the Indian democracy.

All these events with @julieposetti @DoughtyStIntl @Journalismfest have been planned and publicised all over my social media for weeks. Yet, curiously the Enforcement directorate summon arrived in my mail much after I was stopped at the immigration. What do you fear ?” she said in a series of tweets.

The International Center for Journalists reacted to the incident and expressed alarm at the ‘blatant legal harassment of Rana Ayyub by Indian authorities. “We demand India’s central government end its instigation and inflammation of attacks on Rana Ayyub, which risk turning the digital lynch mob into a murderous horde. She has been doxxed, repeatedly threatened with rape and murder, and she is legitimately afraid for her life,” the post said.