Journalist Sami Hamdi detained in US for criticising Israel

United States journalist Sami Hamdi was detained for his comments on the US-Israel relations on Saturday, October 25.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Hamdi’s detention at San Francisco airport on Sunday as “a blatant affront to free speech”, attributing his arrest to his criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Hamdi, a frequent critic of US and Israeli policy, had addressed a CAIR gala in Sacramento on Saturday evening and was due to speak at another CAIR event in Florida the next day before his detention by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Earlier this morning, ICE agents abducted British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi at San Francisco Airport, apparently in response to his vocal criticism of the Israeli government during his ongoing speaking tour.



We can confirm that Mr. Hamdi has not been…

CAIR said he was stopped at the airport following a coordinated “far-right, Israel First campaign”.

“Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots,” it said in a statement. “This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end.”

According to a report by Al Jazeera, in a statement, Hamdi’s friends called his arrest “a deeply troubling precedent for freedom of expression and the safety of British citizens abroad”

The statement called for the United Kingdom foreign office to “demand urgent clarification from the US authorities regarding the grounds for Mr Hamdi’s detention”.

DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed Hamdi’s detention on Sunday, claiming without evidence that he posed a national security threat. “This individual’s visa was revoked, and he is in ICE custody pending removal,” she wrote on X.