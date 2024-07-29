Journalists protest after being disallowed to enter Parliament

A group of journalists protested after they were disallowed to enter the Parliament to cover the ongoing Monsoon Session on Monday, July 29.

According to the Press Club of India, journalists were removed from the Makar Dwar, the route which they use to interact with Parliamentarians.

Makar Dwar is one of the entrances to the new Parliament building.

“Journalists staged protests in Parliament against restrictions on their movement in the premises and also they were removed to stand in front of “Makar Dwar”. At this Dwar, they used to interact with Parliamentarians from all sides We demand the lifting of restrictions imposed on them,” read the Press Club of India’s post.

Journalists stage protest in Parliament against restrictions on their movement in the premises and also they were removed to stand in front of "Makar Dwar". At this Dwar, they used to interact with Parliamentarians from all sides



We demand lifting of restrictions imposed on them

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited the journalists. “Normally humm log pinjade mein hothe hai ab aapko kar diya,” he said candidly.

LOP @RahulGandhi meets the journalists who cover parliament and who have been caged by this Govt



Don't forget that many of them have defamed Rahul Gandhi day and night.

Remove pandemic restrictions

On July 1, the Editors Guild of India released a statement urging the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar to remove the pandemic-era restrictions on journalists that restricted their ability to cover Parliament proceedings.

The guild said that though 1,000 print and electronic media journalists have been given access to cover the proceedings of the Parliament, only a handful are allowed.