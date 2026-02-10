Journey of Greater Hyderabad: From Municipal Board to likely GHMC split

The municipal administration was first introduced in Hyderabad in 1869, and since then, its jurisdiction has kept on increasing until the recent inclusion of urban local bodies into Greater Hyderabad.

However, now there are chances that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has become the largest municipal corporation in the country both in terms of area and population, is likely to be trifurcated.

Hyderabad Municipal Board to MCH

The journey of Greater Hyderabad began in 1869 when the Hyderabad Municipal Board was formed. It was handled by the then City Police Commissioner, Kotwal-e-Baldia.

From 1869 to 1933, the city was divided into four divisions, and the suburbs of Chaderghat were divided into five.

In 1933, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was formed after the merger of Chaderghat Municipality with Hyderabad Municipality. In 1942, it lost its corporation status.

Under the Hyderabad Corporation Act, two corporations, viz. Hyderabad Corporation and Secunderabad Corporation, were established in 1950.

In 1955, both the corporations were merged to form the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH).

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

It was in 2007 when the 12 municipalities and 8 gram panchayats were merged with MCH to form GHMC.

However, there are eight civilian wards in Secunderabad that come under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board and not GHMC.

Last year, due to the merger of 27 surrounding urban local bodies into GHMC, the number of wards increased from 150 to 300.

Following the expansion, the jurisdiction of the civic body expanded from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km.

However, there are chances that the civic body is likely to be trifurcated. If it is split into three, there will likely be Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri corporations.

The new Hyderabad Corporation is expected to be the largest. It would likely encompass around 150 wards.

The Hyderabad Corporation is expected to comprise the central and southern parts of the city. The key areas that may fall under it include Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Jiyaguda, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Jalpally, Adibatla, and Shamshabad.

Cyberabad may cover most of the northwestern and northern parts of the city, while the eastern side from Keesara to Pedda Amberpet is likely to be part of the Malkajgiri Corporation.

However, so far, no decision has been taken by the government over the future of the GHMC jurisdiction.