Throughout the morning, large crowds have been seen at mosques offering prayers and celebrating togetherness.

Joyous Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across India after Ramzan 
New Delhi: People offer 'namaz' on the occasion of ?Eid-ul-Fitr? festival, at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, in New Delhi, Monday, March 31, 2025. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across India today, marking a day of peace and brotherhood among the Muslim community.

The joyous atmosphere began on Sunday evening when the crescent moon was sighted, confirming the arrival of Eid.

Since then, people have been gathering in mosques to offer prayers, embrace one another, and exchange heartfelt greetings.

It symbolizes love, unity, and harmony, reinforcing communal bonds. In light of the celebrations, security measures have been heightened across various cities.

Senior officials, along with police and paramilitary personnel, are conducting flag marches to ensure a peaceful observance of the festival amidst heightened security concerns.

India to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Monday

Prominent leaders have extended their greetings to the Muslim community. President Droupadi Murmu expressed wishes for peace and happiness during this festive occasion, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the cultural diversity that Eid represents.

The Opposition Congress party also conveyed messages of love and prosperity for all.

Festival in other countries

The Hilal Committee of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) confirmed that Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 1 as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, residents of Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday as they sighted the Shawwal moon on Saturday.

