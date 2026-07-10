JP Nadda hails AIIMS Bibinagar as Centre of Excellence

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Thursday, July 9, said that AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana is emerging as a Centre of Excellence by delivering quality services in medical education, patient care and research.

Addressing the media after reviewing the institute’s progress with officials during his visit to AIIMS Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Nadda highlighted the Centre’s efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across the country.

He said six AIIMS institutions were established during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while only one AIIMS was set up at Raebareli during the Congress-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the Centre sanctioned 23 AIIMS institutions across the country. Of these, 18 have been completed and are providing healthcare services,” Nadda said.

‘Works at AIIMS Bibinagar to be finished by Dec’

The Union Minister said 87 per cent of the construction work at AIIMS Bibinagar had been completed within four years and that the remaining works would be finished by December this year.

Highlighting the institute’s growing reach, Nadda said AIIMS Bibinagar now registers around 1,800 outpatients every day, reflecting increasing public confidence in its services. He added that emergency care, MRI and CT scan facilities have already been made operational.

The institute has also provided healthcare services to over 1.56 lakh people through e-Consultation, eSanjeevani and telemedicine platforms, he said.

On the research front, Nadda said the Centre had sanctioned grants worth Rs 64 crore, while 1,156 researchers had submitted applications. He noted that two batches of MBBS students have already graduated from the institute.

The minister said AIIMS Bibinagar has published more than 1,000 research studies under 129 health-related projects, describing it as a significant milestone in medical research.

He also lauded the institute’s community outreach initiatives, stating that a community radio station had been launched to create health awareness among patients and the public. A radiography unit and a new operation theatre complex will be commissioned soon, he added.

Nadda praises rural healthcare initiatives

Praising the institute’s rural healthcare initiatives, Nadda said the AIIMS medical team had adopted six nearby villages, organised 547 medical camps and provided healthcare services to 66,148 people.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs DK Aruna, K Laxman and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector Anurag Jayanti, Superintendent of Police Akshansh Yadav, AIIMS Bibinagar Director Dr Amita Aggarwal, Medical Superintendent Dr Maheshwar Reddy, former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud and other dignitaries were present during the visit.