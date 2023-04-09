Jr NTR, Allu Arjun’s Twitter exchange is unmissable!

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry went overjoyed as Jr NTR and Allu Arjun engage in playful Twitter banter. Jr NTR wished Allu Arjun a happy birthday on the occasion of his birthday, but not without teasing him about the lack of party plans. To the delight of their fans, Allu Arjun responded with a promise to attend the celebration.

The Twitter conversation went as follows:

Jr NTR: Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Have a great one!!

Allu Arjun: Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava … Warm Hugs.

Jr NTR: Only hugs? Party Leda Pushpa? (Where is the party, Pushpa?)

Allu Arjun: Vasthunna !! (coming).

Fans adored the friendly banter and showered love on both stars. Jr NTR and Allu Arjun’s friendship is inspiring, and fans can’t wait to see their party together.

Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun’s wife, revealed that the actor celebrated the special day with his family. She posted a photo from the midnight celebration to her Instagram stories, capturing the couple’s love and affection for one another.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is set to reprise his role as Pushpa Raj in the upcoming sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also return to reprise their respective roles in the film. On his birthday, Allu Arjun gave fans the first look at his character in the film, generating a lot of excitement and buzz.

Fans can’t wait to see Jr NTR and Allu Arjun on screen together because their friendship adds to the overall entertainment value of their films.