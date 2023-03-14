Jr NTR and Ram Charan – Top Male Mentions in NetBase Quid Report

Hyderabad: The glitz and glamour of the Academy Awards ceremony may have come to an end, but the buzz surrounding RRR’s historic win for Best Original Song is still alive and well. Indians around the world are bursting with pride for Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who have become the talk of the town on social media.

According to Netbase Quid, a Silicon Valley-based consumer and market intelligence company, Jr NTR topped the list of ‘Male Mentions’, followed closely by Ram Charan. Even Hollywood heavyweights like Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan and Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser couldn’t compete with the star power of these two Indian icons.

And it’s not just the actors who are making waves – RRR, the epic blockbuster film that brought Jr NTR and Ram Charan together on the big screen, is also making waves across social and news media. NetBase Quid’s data shows that RRR secured the top spot among the most mentioned films, beating out the likes of The Elephant Whisperers, Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Argentina 1985.

It’s clear that RRR and its team have made a huge impact on the international stage, and Indians everywhere are celebrating this historic win. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have cemented their place as true superstars, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll do next. With their incredible talent and hard work, the sky’s the limit for these two actors.