Jr NTR buys two new cars in Hyderabad, they are worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, known for his larger-than-life films, has expanded his collection of extravagant cars with the recent acquisition of two swanky vehicles. The RRR actor, who already owns a Lamborghini Urus Graphite and Range Rover Vogue, has now added a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class and a Hyundai Electric Ioniq 5 Black to his impressive lineup.

Jr NTR’s Car Collection: Two More Additions

Both his new cars come with a hefty price tag, reflecting Jr NTR’s love for luxury. The Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class, customized in his favorite color scheme of black, is reportedly worth Rs 4.23 crore.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Electric Ioniq 5 Black comes with a price tag of Rs 55.2 lakh. With these new additions, the cumulative cost of Jr NTR’s car collection could exceed Rs 5 crore.

Given his flourishing career and substantial earnings, Jr NTR’s expensive acquisitions are no surprise. The actor has been on a singing spree lately and is considered one of the highest-paid actors in India, making these purchases well within his financial means.

In 2021, Jr NTR made headlines by bringing home India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, priced at Rs 3.16 crore.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, the actor has exciting projects lined up, including “War 2” and “Devara”.