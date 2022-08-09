Jr NTR cancels shoots, public appearances; actor unwell

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr NTR made a comeback onscreen after three years with SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR in March this year. He was highly praised among both critics and audiences for his role in the movie. Post the roaring success of RRR, the actor was gearing up for his next project tentatively titled NTR 30 directed by Koratala Siva.

However, latest reports suggest that Jr NTR has canceled all his impending shoot schedules and public appearance owing to his health reasons. A source close to the actor told Bollywood Hungama that the actor has decided to take a break from the work as he is has suffered knee injuries during one of his shoots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgmzrERvT-7/

“NTR is on a health recovery holiday. Nothing serious. Only some knee injuries he suffered doing stunts in his films. It is a repairs and restoration sabbatical,” a source informed the news portal. However, the actor and team are yet make an official announcement about the same.

Jr NTR was last spotted attending the ‘Bimbisara’ event in Hyderabad last week. He did not make any public appearance post that.

Apart from NTR3O, the actor also has projects with Prashanth Neel, Shankar, Atlee and Anil Ravipudi.