Jr NTR flaunts luxury watch at Hyderabad event, check price

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr. NTR, is one of the richest celebrities in the industry. He’s famous not just for his acting but also for living a very luxurious life. He owns beautiful houses, and expensive cars, and has a special love for very costly watches, including some of the priciest ones in the world.

Recently, Jr NTR was spotted at the launch of his new movie, directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie, known as “NTRNEEL” for now, has already created much buzz with just its announcement. It’s being produced by two well-known companies, Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, and is expected to be a grand film.

At the event, Jr NTR was seen wearing a Patek Phillipe 5370P Split-Seconds Chronograph watch. The watch is worth a whopping Rs. 1.7 crores, showing how much he loves luxurious items.

Besides this new movie, Jr NTR is also getting ready for the release of another film called ‘Devara: Part 1’. This movie is directed by Koratala Siva and stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Jr NTR. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and is set to release on September 27, 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film as well.