Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor’s dance number ‘Daavudi’ from ‘Devara: Part 1’ unveiled

Mumbai: Makers of the action drama ‘Devara: Part 1’ finally dropped the third single titled ‘Daavudi’ on Wednesday.

Shot against a water backdrop, the song features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor lights up the screen with their electrifying moves.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi treated fans with the song video and captioned the post, “Here’s the #Daavudi Video Song to keep you on track for the Blast on the Big Screens.”

Sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa in Hindi.

Daavudi is the third single from Devara, following the release of the intense Fear Song and the romantic track Dheere Dheere.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s presentation, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in significant roles.

Recently, on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the makers shared a glimpse of Saif’s character, Bhaira.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is handling the theatrical distribution of the film in the northern region, had earlier teased fans with a picture of Saif on his Instagram, hinting at revealing the actor’s look.

Now, NTR Arts has officially released a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan’s character in the film.

In the 52-second action-packed video, Saif’s character, Bhaira, is seen dominating a wrestling match, brutally defeating his opponent, with blood covering the ground. The clip also shows Bhaira enjoying and dancing with his clan, hinting at his powerful and fierce persona in the movie.

”His hunt will be legendary. Presenting @saifalikhanpataudiworld as #Bhaira from the world of #Devara,” the makers wrote along with the video.

Saif will play the lead antagonist in the film.