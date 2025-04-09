Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel film: Title, release date, shooting updates

Hyderabad: After the success of Devara, Jr. NTR is now working on a new action film with Prashanth Neel, the famous director of KGF and Salaar. Fans are very excited about this combo, and the movie is currently being tentatively called ‘Dragon’.

Dragon is being made by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. It will release in multiple languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Actress Rukmini Vasanth is expected to play the female lead. Music is by Ravi Basrur.

The movie was originally planned for a grand release during Sankranthi 2026. However, due to delays in the shooting schedule and Jr. NTR’s prior commitments, including his work on the Bollywood film War 2, the release had to be pushed.

On April 9, 2025, the official Twitter handle of the NTR-Neel movie shared a key update, announcing: “Man of Masses NTR joins the shoot from April 22nd.”

The team is now aiming for a new release date — April 9, 2026, and an official announcement regarding the same is expected soon.

Story Set in the 1960s

The movie is said to be based on the life of a powerful gangster in the 1960s. Jr. NTR plays a mafia leader fighting rival gangs in Calcutta. The film promises something new and exciting for Indian cinema.

Huge Business Already

Even before the title is confirmed, the film’s North American rights were sold for Rs. 50 crore, which is a huge amount! This shows how big the film could be.

A lot of fans are waiting for the official title and first look. With NTR’s powerful screen presence and Neel’s action-packed style, this movie is expected to be a blockbuster.