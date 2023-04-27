Jr NTR removed from N.T. Rama Rao’s centenary celebration guest list?

Hyderabad: The countdown to the grand celebration of the birth centenary of iconic actor and politician N. T. Rama Rao has begun. However, his grandson, the talented Jr NTR, has been reportedly omitted from the guest list, which appears to be a major disappointment among his fans and supporters.

According to Track Tollywood reports, Jr NTR, who is carrying on his grandfather’s legacy, is absent from the list of invited guests. This has raised a lot of eyebrows and sparked a lot of emotions among Nandamuri fans. They believe Jr NTR has been excluded and rejected by his own family.

The announcement of Vijayawada’s centenary celebrations on April 28th has taken the town by storm. The event is expected to be attended by the Indian film industry’s who’s who, including superstar Rajinikanth. However, the absence of Jr NTR from the guest list has disappointed many of his fans.

The Nandamuri family, well-known for its contributions to the Telugu film industry, appears to be at odds over Jr NTR’s non-invitation. While NTR’s son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, has extended an invitation to all, including fans, to attend the event, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that his own nephew has been excluded.

The absence of Jr NTR from the guest list has only added fuel to the fire as the excitement surrounding the event grows. It’s a glaring omission that has many people wondering if there’s something bigger going on here. Will Jr NTR attend the event, or will he opt to stay away? The only way to know is to wait and see.

For the time being, Nandamuri fans are disheartened and disappointed, with many hoping for a surprise appearance by their favourite star. It remains to be seen whether the family will put aside their differences and come together to honour their beloved patriarch’s life and legacy.