Jr NTR returns Hyderabad after attending Academy Awards, gets mobbed by fans at airport

Hyderabad: The ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the film ”RRR’ was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, US. After attending the glorious event in Los Angeles, Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad. The actor received a warm welcome at Hyderabad airport from fans. The fans of the actor are excited after Naatu Naatu’s glorious win at the Oscars.

Various video clips are doing rounds on social media in which you can see how the actor was mobbed by a sea of fans at the airport. The actor also interacted with the media outside the airport. He said that he is proud of ‘RRR’ and Telugu cinema. Netizens are flooding the comments sections with congratulatory messages.



RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ track created history by becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar. The song is composed by MM Keeravaani and the lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Singers of the song, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Oscars.

Besides singers and composers of the ‘ Naatu Naatu’ song, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli also attended the Academy Awards.

Check out the videos below