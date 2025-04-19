Jr NTR reveals he loves Sushi from Naga Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen

Mumbai: Jr NTR is all praises for Naga Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen brand “Shoyu”.

While promoting his film “Devara” in Japan, Jr NTR talked about his love for food, but not just any food, the kind Naga Chaitanya dishes out through his cloud kitchen.

Talking about his love for Sushi, the ‘RRR’ actor said, “There’s this restaurant called Shoyu, it’s owned by a very dear friend of mine — actor Naga Chaitanya. And let me tell you, Shoyu makes the best Japanese food, hands down. Their Sushies are just next level. I love Unagi, and Shoyu makes one of the best Unagi Sushies I’ve ever had.”

The video of Jr NTR praising Naga Chaitanya’s band went viral on social media. Elated by this, the netizens flooded Chay’s timeline in celebration.

Naga Chaitanya also returned the love saying, “Thank you for these lovely words Jr NTR. I admire how openly you show love. You made our day! Wishing you all the success for Japan. Keep rocking.”

“My love for food comes from traveling the world and tasting its many flavors. Shoyu is my way of sharing that love. When my friends—and those who truly love good food—enjoy it and say something nice, it really touches my soul,” he added.

Circling back to “Devera”, the Koratala Siva’s directorial stars Jr NTR in dual roles, along with Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in other key roles.

The first part of a planned duology revolves around the life of Devara, chieftain of a coastal village, who feuds with his counterpart Bhaira over arms smuggling through the Red Sea.

Up next, Jr NTR will begin working on director Prashanth Neel’s highly-anticipated drama, tentatively titled “NTRNeel”. He is expected to commence the shoot on April 22.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts, “NTRNeel” is poised to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle.