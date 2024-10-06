Jr NTR shares his dream of entering the Marvel universe

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, who recently impressed everyone with his performance in the movie Devara, is now setting his sights on Hollywood. Specifically, he wants to join the Marvel universe. In a recent interview, Jr NTR shared his excitement about the possibility of working with Marvel, and he mentioned that Iron Man is one of his favorite characters.

Jr NTR’s Love for Iron Man

While promoting his latest movie Devara, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR talked about his dream of becoming part of Marvel. He said, “I’ve always loved Iron Man because he’s a regular person without superpowers, yet he’s still a hero. It shows that anyone can be a superhero with the right mindset.” This admiration for Iron Man shows how much Jr NTR connects with the character’s human qualities.

A Personal Dream

But for Jr NTR, this dream is not just about his career. It’s also about making his kids proud. “My children love Marvel,” he said. “If I got the chance to be part of that world, it would be such a proud moment for them. I want to see that joy in their eyes.” Jr NTR and his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, have two sons—Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargava Ram—both of whom are huge fans of Marvel.

Hollywood Conversations

Although Jr NTR hasn’t officially met anyone from Marvel yet, he remains hopeful. He has already had some discussions with Hollywood filmmakers while promoting RRR in the U.S., showing that he’s serious about exploring opportunities in the West.

Indian Actors Going Global

Jr NTR is not the first Indian actor to show interest in Hollywood. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Dhanush have already made a mark in Hollywood, and Jr NTR could be next. As Indian cinema continues to grow globally, his potential entry into Marvel would be a huge moment for Indian fans everywhere.