Jr NTR signs Bollywood movie, actor’s salary increased

Hyderabad: The growing popularity of South Indian stars in Bollywood has been evident in recent years, with many actors from the South making successful appearances in Bollywood movies or receiving offers to work in Hindi films. One such example is Jr NTR, also known as Junior Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who is considered the ‘Tiger of Telugu cinema’ due to his immense popularity in Tollywood.

According to recent reports, Jr NTR has been approached to appear in the sequel of the successful Bollywood film ‘War’, which is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). After final negotiations, it has been confirmed that Tarak will be playing the role of an antagonist in ‘War 2’. This news has generated excitement among fans of Jr NTR and the War franchise, as it marks his entry into Hindi cinema and adds to the growing trend of South Indian actors making their mark in Bollywood.

Tollywood Star Jr NTR

Jr NTR’s Remuneration For War 2

Fans are super-excited to see Jr NTR sharing the screen with any Bollywood actor. As the RRR star is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors, it is reported that he will be charging around Rs 100 crore from the makers of War 2.

Yes, Jr NTR has hiked his fee after the success of RRR. He had earlier charged Rs 45 crore for the blockbuster movie RRR. According to multiple reports, he will be charging Rs 100 crore for War 2 from makers, however, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Known for impressing the audiences with his action scenes, Jr NTR will be playing an antagonist in War 2 and it is predicted that the movie will be a super hit as it will offer audiences a perfect combo of action.

“NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

The action-drama film, the sequel to the Hrithik Roshan starrer, will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and if everything goes on time, then the film is expected to hit the theatres by the end of 2023.