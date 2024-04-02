Jr NTR spotted at Khairtabad RTO, buys new car?

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, known for his powerful performances and charismatic screen presence, was spotted at the Khairtabad Regional Transport Office (RTO) today April 2.

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the actor as he stepped out of the RTO office. Tarek was spotted in his luxurious and stylish black Mercedes-Benz Maybach car. So, the buzz is that he came to RTO for the registration of his brand-new car. A video is going viral online, watch it here.

Jr NTR’s 30th film, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, has recently completed its Goa schedule.

Devara’s first installment will be released in theaters on October 10th. According to sources, Jr NTR will portray a dual character in the film, taking on both the roles of a father and son.

The film features Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and debuting Telugu actress Janhvi Kapoor and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

War 2: A Clash of Titans

But that’s not all! Jr NTR is set to create fireworks in another blockbuster. The sequel to Yash Raj Films’ hit action-thriller ‘War’ just got bigger. Jr NTR will share screen space with the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, in War 2. The anticipation surrounding War 2, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film, has reached a fever pitch. Fans are eager to witness the high-octane action sequences promised by director Ayan Mukerji.

NTR will join the filming of “War 2” in the last week of April. The actor has set aside more than 50 days for the film’s shooting.