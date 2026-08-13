Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery in Hyderabad

Jr NTR will undergo a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:
Jr NTR
Jr NTR (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR on Wednesday underwent arthroscopic surgery at KIMS here for a shoulder injury.

The procedure was successfully performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, the hospital said.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said the actor was doing well following the surgery.

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Jr NTR, 43, a grandson of legendary TDP founder N T Rama Rao, will undergo a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision, it said.

“Our doctors anticipate a full recovery, with Jr NTR returning to his normal routine within two to three months,” the bulletin said.

In a social media post, the actor said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers for him.

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“The surgery was successful, and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS. To my friends, family and fans, your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!” he said.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:

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Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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