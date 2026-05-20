Jr NTR welcomes two new family members: Meet Asahi and Yuuhi

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR celebrated his birthday in the cutest way possible by introducing two adorable new members to his family – colourful macaws named Asahi and Yuuhi.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared heartwarming pictures from his Hyderabad home, instantly melting fans online. In the photo, Jr NTR is seen sitting on the floor inside what appears to be a spacious bird enclosure, smiling warmly while holding one of the vibrant parrots on his hand, as another sits beside him.

Dressed casually in a sleeveless black outfit, the RRR star looked completely relaxed and happy in the company of his new pets.

What grabbed even more attention was the meaning behind the birds’ names. “Asahi” means morning sun, while “Yuuhi” translates to evening sunset in Japanese.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Introducing my birdies Asahi & Yuuhi… Reflecting my love for Japan.” Fans quickly flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and heart emojis, calling the post one of the sweetest celebrity birthday surprises of the day.

On the work front, the makers unveiled the much-awaited glimpse of Jr NTR’s film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The teaser confirmed that the film will hit theatres on June 11, 2027.