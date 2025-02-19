Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut faces hurdles, delay likely on cards

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR is making his Hindi film debut in War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, this action-packed movie is set to release on August 14, 2025. However, reports say the film may not be ready on time.

Shooting Delays Raise Questions

A big part of the movie is still not filmed, and the team needs to shoot in multiple countries. A special song with Hrithik and Jr. NTR is also pending. With only five months left, fans are worried about delays.

NTR Managing Two Films

After the success of Devara, Jr. NTR has been busy with War 2. But this delay is affecting his next film, NTR 31, directed by Prashanth Neel. He must keep his War 2 look before starting his next project.

Will War 2 Release on Time?

Yash Raj Films usually sticks to their schedules, but this time, a delay might happen. The filmmakers may need extra time to complete the movie with the best quality.

If everything goes well, fans will see War 2 in August 2025, followed by NTR 31 in Sankranthi 2026. For now, everyone is waiting for an official update on the release date.