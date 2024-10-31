Jr NTR’s Devara streaming date and platform revealed!

Hyderabad: Jr NTR’s action-packed film, Devara: Part 1, starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be available for streaming on Netflix from November 8. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film takes viewers into a coastal village where family loyalty and intense rivalries shape the lives of its characters. Released in theaters on September 27, Devara had a strong start at the box office but later saw a drop in collections, and now fans worldwide can catch it on OTT.

Story and Cast of “Devara: Part 1”

Devara follows the story of Vardha (played by Jr NTR), a young man fighting against smugglers to protect his village, continuing the mission of his father, Devara Rao. Jr NTR plays both father and son in this dual role. Janhvi Kapoor stars as Thangam, Vardha’s girlfriend, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the villain, Bhaira. With a supporting cast that includes Prakash Raj and Shruti Marathe, the film brings together a powerful team of actors.

Jr NTR’s Devara (X)

Box Office and Streaming Debut

Devara had an impressive opening day, bringing in Rs 74 crore, but later experienced a dip. It was praised for its grand visuals, strong performances, and special effects, gathering a total of Rs 343 crore. Now available on Netflix, the movie will be accessible in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, reaching a wider audience.

Jr NTR on Audience Criticism

Speaking about the film’s reception, Jr NTR noted that today’s audiences often focus more on analyzing than simply enjoying movies. He commented, “We tend to watch films to analyze instead of just enjoying the story.” Jr NTR hopes viewers can bring back a bit of innocence to their movie experiences.

What’s Next for Jr NTR: Bollywood Debut in “War 2”

Jr NTR’s next project is his Bollywood debut in War 2, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. This film marks a big step for Jr NTR as he enters the Hindi film industry, exciting fans across India.