Jr NTR’s Devara Tsunami hits Hyderabad: Videos of celebrations

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Telugu action film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, finally hit the big screens on September 27, 2024. It stars Jr NTR, Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. With its worldwide release, Devara is already being hailed as a blockbuster, setting the stage for mass celebrations across the region.

In Hyderabad, the city where Jr NTR has a massive fan base, celebrations erupted at major theatres, particularly at the iconic Sudharshan 35MM. Fans came together in large numbers at RTC X roads, dubbing the event the “Devara Tsunami” that has swept across Telangana.

Videos and photos from the theatres show an atmosphere of pure joy, with fans cheering, dancing, and bursting fireworks in celebration of their favorite star’s return to the big screen. It’s clear that the six-year wait for a solo Jr NTR release has only amplified the excitement.

Ntr cinema leka celebrations ante RTC x roads okate anukuntaunaru,

Almost andhra lo prati center lo cutout leparu mass ani tag pettukovataniki oka standard set chesvu @tarak9999🙏#Devara#DevaraStorm pic.twitter.com/RNl8pZw5bZ — Lincoln burrows (@ram__tweetz) September 26, 2024

The film has been released with much fanfare and grandeur. Advance bookings have already crossed Rs 80 crore worldwide, showcasing the immense anticipation for Devara. It is directed by Koratala Siva

