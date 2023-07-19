Jr NTR’s expensive gold gift to Ram Charan’s baby girl

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s friendship is known to all. They share a very close bond beyond the silver screen. The actors, who starred together in global hit RRR, are often seen enjoying and motivating each other’s personal and professional successes.

And now Jr NTR’s special gift to Ram Charan’s baby girl has become the talk of the town.

When Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their new baby, Klin Kaara Konidela, Jr. NTR, and his children Abhay and Bhargav Ram expressed their love with a special gift of exquisitely crafted gold coins named after the newly enlarged family members, according to latest reports.

The heartfelt bond between the two megastars serves as an inspiration to fans all around the world. Their friendship illustrates how great friends help one another not only in professional endeavours but also in the most important times of life.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is now on paternity leave and will next be seen in Game Changer. Jr NTR is currently completing the film Devara.