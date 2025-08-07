Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is gearing up for his highly anticipated Bollywood debut with War 2, releasing on August 14, 2025. But beyond his powerful screen presence and dance moves, there’s another side to him fans absolutely love, his passion for food.

In a recent feature with Esquire India, where he graced the magazine’s cover for the very first time, Taarak opened up about life beyond cinema. Apart from acting, one thing that truly excites him is cooking, something he enjoys doing for his wife Pranathi and close friends. “I cook like a pro,” he confidently shared in the interview.

One dish he particularly enjoys making (and eating) is the iconic Hyderabadi Biryani, a dish that’s not just food, but an emotion for millions. Jr NTR’s love for the dish isn’t new.

In an old video that’s once again going viral, the actor revealed his go-to biryani spot in Hyderabad: Bawarchi at RTC X Roads. He fondly recalled, “There is a famous place called Bawarchi in Hyderabad. They offer a family pack that serves four, but I can finish it alone in one sitting.”

Another biryani spot recommended by Jr NTR is the iconic Hotel Shadab in Hyderabad’s Old City.

Jr NTR joins a long list of celebs like Mahesh Babu, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan, who’ve also confessed their love for the beloved Hyderabadi Biryani.

Meanwhile, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the most awaited films from YRF’s Spy Universe. It stars Hrithik Roshan returning as Agent Kabir, with Jr NTR in a power-packed role that marks his Hindi debut. The film also features Kiara Advani as an army officer and Kabir’s love interest. Set for a grand Independence Day weekend release, War 2 will hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.