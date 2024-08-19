Watch: Jr NTR shares his favourite Biryani spot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: When you think of Hyderabad, one of the first things that comes to mind is its world famous Biryani or the rich, flavorful Haleem. Hyderabadi Biryani isn’t just a dish; it’s a culinary experience that has captivated not only the city’s residents but also celebrities across the country.

From Bollywood A-listers to Tollywood stars, many have indulged in this mouth-watering delicacy, often setting aside their strict fitness regimes to enjoy a plate (or two). Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is no exception.

In an old video, Jr NTR expressed his deep love for Hyderabadi Biryani, revealing his favorite spot in the city — Bawarchi restaurant located at RTC X Roads. He fondly mentioned, “There is a famous place called Bawarchi in Hyderabad. They offer a family pack that serves four, but I can finish it alone in one sitting.”

Jr NTR isn’t alone in his love for this iconic dish. Celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan have also shared their fondness for Hyderabadi Biryani.

After all, Hyderabadi Biryani is one of those irresistible delights that can brighten anyone’s day, making it a perfect choice for any meal, any time.