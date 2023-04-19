Jr NTR’s wife Pranathi enjoys night shopping in Charminar during Ramzan

Hyderabad: Lakshmi Pranathi is known as the better half of Jr NTR, but she is much more than that. The Telugu superstar’s low-key wife has managed to keep a relatively low profile in the public eye, much to the delight of her fans. However, a leaked photo of Pranathi shopping at Charminar has created buzz on the internet.

Pranathi is seen in the photo dressed simply and accompanied by two bodyguards as she shops in the bustling night bazaar in old city during Ramzan. Pictures of Pranathi’s visit to the iconic market in Hyderabad have been making rounds on social media, with fans excited to see the star’s wife indulging in the festive shopping spree.

Despite being married to Jr. NTR, one of Tollywood‘s most popular actors, Pranathi is rarely seen in public, preferring to keep a low profile and maintain her privacy. Her recent appearance at Charminar has thus thrilled fans.

Lakshmi Pranathi clearly prefers to let her husband be the center of attention. Pranathi is a true example of grace and simplicity, whether she’s shopping at the night bazaar or cheering on her husband at international events.