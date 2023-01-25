JSP’s main objective is to end ‘devil’s rule’ in Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said that ending the “devil’s rule” in Andhra Pradesh is the main objective of his Jana Sena Party (JSP)

After performing a special puja for his campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ at the Kanaka Durga temple, he told mediapersons that from today onwards, “Varahi’s goal is to end the devil’s rule in the state”.

Terming the rule of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as devil’s rule, he said that his foremost responsibility is to end it.

Accompanied by Nadendla Manohar and other JSP leaders, Pawan Kalyan participated in various rituals conducted by the priests.

Large number of JSP workers and Pawan Kalyan’s fans had gathered at the temple to welcome him.

The JSP leader, who performed puja for the campaign vehicle at two temples in Telangana on Tuesday, said that the people of two Telugu states should live with unity and develop and prosper.

After the puja, Pawan left for the JSP office at Mangalagiri in Varahi. A large number of people had gathered enroute to catch a glimpse of the actor.

His supporters showered petals on him and welcomed him with huge garlands. The procession led to a long traffic snarl on the Prakasam barrage.

He is scheduled to address party workers at the JSP office later in the day.

Gearing up for the 2024 electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan had unveiled the specially designed vehicle last month which is equipped with high-security features and also has a public address system as well as CCTV cameras.

The four-wheeler will be used by the JSP leader to campaign across Andhra Pradesh, where elections are due in April-May 2024.

Power star, as the actor is popularly known, had planned to launch the state-wide tour after Dussehra but the same has been postponed and he is now likely to embark on a visit in next few weeks.