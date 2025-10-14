Jubilee Hills by election: 1950 helpline set up for voters in GHMC

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election, a ‘1950’ helpline has been set up under the National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS) by the Election Commission of India. So far 433 calls have been received since the release of the election schedule, out of which 379 have been answered.

The ‘1950’ helpline has been established for the by poll in the at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters to resolve election-related complaints, said the civic body. The GHMC commissioner is the District Election Officer as well.

“Through the 1950 helpline, people can not only get information related to voter lists, polling centers, EPIC cards, model code violations, temptation issues, etc., but can also register complaints,” said the GHMC in a press release.

On Tuesday, October 14, 11 nominations were filed for the November 11 Jubilee Hills by-election. The Assembly constituency in Hyderabad is going to polls after the late Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath passed way earlier this year.

The by election is going to have high stakes for the ruling Congress which is looking to wrest it from the main opposition BRS. The ruling party here was unable to win any seat in the Greater Hyderabad area in the 2023 state elections and hence winning that will of utmost importance for it. It has given the ticket to Naveen Yadav, who will face Gopinath’s wife Maganti Sunitha.

While the BRS is sitting strong in the Jubilee Hills by election, the party has been currently hit by internal rebellion. K Kavitha, ex-MLC and daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), was suspended from the party on September 2 for her criticism of BRS leaders (and her cousin) Harish Rao and Santosh. Kavitha a day later on September 3 then resigned from the BRS and her MLC post.

The AIMIM had supported the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which won the Jubilee Hills seat, in the December 2023 Assembly polls by putting up a candidate who drew a chunk of Muslim votes which would have otherwise gone to the Congress.



