Jubilee Hills by election: Harish Rao accuses Congress of distributing fake voter cards

Hyderabad: Former finance minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, along with other Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, met with the Telangana chief electoral officer, Sudharshan Reddy, on Monday, November 10, to submit evidence that the ruling Congress party allegedly created fake voter ID cards for the Jubilee Hills by election.

In the complaint, he noted that Congress was violating election rules to impact the election results. They once again demanded the swift deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for a fair election process.

Speaking to the media at BRK Bhavan, Harish Rao said, “We submitted evidence to the chief election officer, who assured us an inquiry will be set up and if any discrepancies are found, he himself will check into the matter.”

Addressing the widely shared video of mass voter ID cards seen in bundles, he said, “We have just shown this video to our state election officer, Sudharshan Reddy. You can also watch this video. Now see how so many fake voter ID cards came out, how these voter ID cards are coming out in such piles.”

He also questioned the validity of the ID cards, raising concerns about the role of police and electoral officials as “Congress agents.”

He further claimed that BRS has proof of the Congress party distributing liquor, sarees, cash, mixer grinders, along with fake voter ID cards, to garner more support for the election.