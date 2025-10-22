Jubilee Hills by election: HYC founder Salman Khan’s nomination rejected

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan alleged that the Election Commission has rejected his nomination for the Jubilee Hills by poll.

Taking to X, he claimed that the returning officer rejected his nomination under pressure from the ruling Congress government.

“Aaj 22-10-225 ko mera Jubilee Hills By Poll Se Mere 4 Nomination Reject Kardiye Gaye Bina Koi Wajah Ke. Congress Government Ke pressure Me Returning Officer kaam Kar Raha hain,” his X post read.

Hasbunallahu wa ni’mal wakil”



Aaj 22-10-225 ko mera Jubilee Hills By Poll Se Mere 4 Nomination Reject Kardiye Gaye Bina Koi Wajah Ke . Congress Government Ke pressure Me Returning Officer kaam Kar Raha hain.#SalmanKhanHyc #JubleeHills #Byelection #Hyderabad — Salman Khan ( HYC ) (@Salmanhyc78) October 22, 2025

In his affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, he had declared property assets valued at Rs 5,18,101 only. His wife’s assets include Rs 1,618 in a bank account, Rs 20,000 in cash, and three tolas of gold.

The HYC founder’s wealth declaration shocked many, especially after being accused of misappropriating crowdfunding funds, financial fraud, bribery, and misuse of charitable donations

Days before, Salman Khan was also booked by the Borabanda police over alleged provocative communal remarks on social media.

The Jubilee Hills by election will be held on November 11 and counting on November 14. The by poll was necessitated after the demise of BRS leader G Maganti, who passed away in June due to a heart attack.

(The copy had spelt the wrong abbreviation of HYC and had an error in the headline. It has been rectified.)