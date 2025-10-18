HYC founder Salman Khan booked for ‘communal remarks’; leader not aware

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Courage founder and president Salman Khan has been booked by the Borabanda police over alleged provocative communal remarks on social media.

However, when Siasat.com spoke to Salman Khan, the leader was not aware of this development.

Salman Khan is set to contest the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election slated to be held on November 11.

He had filed his nomination for the Jubilee Hills by election where he declared property assets valued at Rs 5,18,101 only. In his affidavit, he mentions he has Rs 70,000 as cash and Rs 14,284 in three bank accounts. His wife’s assets include Rs 1,618 in a bank account, Rs 20,000 in cash, and three tolas of gold.

This shocking declaration comes amid past allegations of misappropriating crowdfunding funds, financial fraud, bribery, and misuse of charitable donations, as well as a case where his image was allegedly used to dupe a Begumpet resident of Rs 7.9 lakh.